Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 57 total home runs.

Seattle is slugging .383, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.228).

Seattle has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (231 total runs).

The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.159).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.

Castillo has recorded four quality starts this season.

Castillo will try to extend an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney

