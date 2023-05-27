Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (26-25) on Saturday, May 27, when they clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+180). A 7.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have played in seven games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

