Player props are listed for Ty France and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (3-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

France has recorded 50 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .260/.341/.406 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has put up 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .233/.302/.416 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 32 RBI (54 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .292/.343/.514 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, eight home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI (42 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .269/.364/.462 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

