Mariners vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 27
The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) take on the Seattle Mariners (26-25), a game after Jack Suwinski went deep twice in an 11-6 victory over the Mariners, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (3-2) for the Mariners and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.
Mariners vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners' Castillo (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras
- Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
- Contreras has collected four quality starts this year.
- Contreras is trying for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 51st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.
