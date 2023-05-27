The Seattle Mariners, including Taylor Trammell (batting .143 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell is batting .154 with three home runs and six walks.
  • Trammell has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Trammell has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.111 AVG .250
.333 OBP .400
.111 SLG 1.000
0 XBH 2
0 HR 2
0 RBI 7
4/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 51st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.