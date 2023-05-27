Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:26 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Taylor Trammell (batting .143 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is batting .154 with three home runs and six walks.
- Trammell has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Trammell has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 51st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.
