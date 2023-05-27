The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .232.
  • Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 15.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
27 GP 24
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
