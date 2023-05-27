The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Roansy Contreras

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .232.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).

In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 24 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings