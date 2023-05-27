Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tom Murphy -- hitting .300 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .220 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Velasquez (4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, May 4, the righty threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
