Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 51 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .277 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).
- In 19 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
