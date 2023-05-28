Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 35.3% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.