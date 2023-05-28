On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 35.3% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 15
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
