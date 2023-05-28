Ty France's Seattle Mariners (27-25) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28 at T-Mobile Park. The contest will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds to win. Seattle (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 21 (58.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 17-13 record (winning 56.7% of their games).

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+155) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

