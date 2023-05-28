Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Pirates on May 28, 2023
Player props are available for Ty France and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Gonzales Stats
- Marco Gonzales (4-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gonzales has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1.2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- France has recorded 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .267/.348/.421 slash line on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .238/.305/.422 so far this season.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 54 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .287/.341/.505 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .268/.362/.459 slash line on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
