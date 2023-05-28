Player props are available for Ty France and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Gonzales Stats

Marco Gonzales (4-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gonzales has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox May. 17 1.2 8 8 8 1 2 at Tigers May. 12 6.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Astros May. 6 6.0 6 3 3 4 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

France has recorded 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .267/.348/.421 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .238/.305/.422 so far this season.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 54 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .287/.341/.505 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.362/.459 slash line on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

