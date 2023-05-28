The Seattle Mariners (27-25) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Marco Gonzales (4-1) for the Mariners and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Mariners vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales (4-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .295 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gonzales has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.

Ortiz has one quality start under his belt this year.

Ortiz has two starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

