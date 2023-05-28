The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has six doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .220.

Murphy has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Murphy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings