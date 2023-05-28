On Sunday, Ty France (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

France has recorded a hit in 35 of 51 games this year (68.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings