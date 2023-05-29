J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 44 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.7%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .165 against him.
