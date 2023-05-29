Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (38 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .165 batting average against him.
