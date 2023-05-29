Domingo German will be on the mound for the New York Yankees when they take on Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 60 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .387.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (242 total runs).

The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average baseball's best WHIP (1.151).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Miller is looking to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.

Miller is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi

