How to Watch the Mariners vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Domingo German will be on the mound for the New York Yankees when they take on Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 60 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (242 total runs).
- The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners average baseball's best WHIP (1.151).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Miller is looking to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Miller is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Austin Pruitt
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Vince Velásquez
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
