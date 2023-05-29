When the Seattle Mariners (28-25) and New York Yankees (32-23) square of at T-Mobile Park on Monday, May 29, Bryce Miller will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. Seattle (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Yankees have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

