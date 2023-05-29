The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

France has gotten a hit in 35 of 52 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (32.7%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings