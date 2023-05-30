A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Tuesday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners square off against the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 2-for-3 against the Athletics.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 10 of 30 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, Pollock has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.217
|.152
|OBP
|.269
|.286
|SLG
|.522
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Cortes (4-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
