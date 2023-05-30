Tuesday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners square off against the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 2-for-3 against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 10 of 30 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.3% of his games this season, Pollock has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.095 AVG .217
.152 OBP .269
.286 SLG .522
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 3
13/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 15
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Cortes (4-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.