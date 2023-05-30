Tuesday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners square off against the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 2-for-3 against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 10 of 30 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.3% of his games this season, Pollock has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .095 AVG .217 .152 OBP .269 .286 SLG .522 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings