Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .232 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), with multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (29.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
