The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .232 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), with multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this year (29.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
