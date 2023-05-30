J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
  • He ranks 87th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Crawford will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 24
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
