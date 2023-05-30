Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees aiming to shut down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 24th in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

The Mariners average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.171).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Gilbert is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gilbert will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove

