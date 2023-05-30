When the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and New York Yankees (33-23) face off at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 30, Logan Gilbert will get the call for the Mariners, while the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+115). Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The over/under is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 18-14 (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won four of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.