Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2, 5.30 ERA).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Mariners have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle is 18-14 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 246 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Luis Castillo vs Vince Velásquez
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.