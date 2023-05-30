Tuesday, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty has two doubles and five walks while hitting .162.
  • Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.
  • Haggerty has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.167 AVG .000
.211 OBP .154
.167 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.