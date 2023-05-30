Teoscar Hernandez -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .233.
  • Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has driven home a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
