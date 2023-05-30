The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 36 of 53 games this year (67.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (32.1%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings