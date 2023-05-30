Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 36 of 53 games this year (67.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (32.1%), France has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.