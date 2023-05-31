Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings