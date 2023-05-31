On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (54) this season while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 20th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his 52 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.4% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

