Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kolten Wong returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Clarke Schmidt and the New York YankeesMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-hit games (11.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.
- In five games this season (14.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
