Kolten Wong returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Clarke Schmidt and the New York YankeesMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-hit games (11.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.

In five games this season (14.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

