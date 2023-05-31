Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to find success against Clarke Schmidt when he starts for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 3-3-0 against the spread. Seattle games have finished above the set total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 7.7 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 56.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (22-17).

Seattle has gone 15-10 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 58.3% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-27-1).

The Mariners have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 12-12 9-9 19-17 19-19 9-7

