The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.

Hernandez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .200.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.6% of those games.

He has homered in eight games this season (14.5%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 24 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

