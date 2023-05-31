The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
  • In 37 of 54 games this year (68.5%) France has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 24
23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.
