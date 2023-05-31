Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- In 37 of 54 games this year (68.5%) France has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|23 (76.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.
