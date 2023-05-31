The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

In 37 of 54 games this year (68.5%) France has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 24 23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings