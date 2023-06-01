According to bookmakers, the Utah Jazz (33-36) have +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 18 at home against the Boston Celtics, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Jazz Standings Information

Currently, the Jazz are No. 11 in the Western Conference (0.5 games behind the No. 10 Lakers), and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Team Games Back 6 Golden State Warriors 11.0 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.0 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.0 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.0 11 Utah Jazz 13.5 12 New Orleans Pelicans 13.5 13 Portland Trail Blazers 15.5 14 San Antonio Spurs 28.5 15 Houston Rockets 29.5

Jazz Team Stats

This season, the Jazz have put together a 33-36 record so far.

The Jazz have a 20-13 record at home and a 13-23 record on the road.

The Jazz have won 16 games (16-16) when playing as favorites, with 17 wins (17-20) when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Jazz are 9-6. And they are 15-16 in games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Jazz have posted a 4-5 record. They are 12-11 when favored by more than three points.

When they have played as underdogs by more than three points this season, the Jazz are 11-16. Meanwhile, they have a 6-4 record when underdogs by three points or fewer.

Jazz's Top Players

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Lauri Markkanen, who averages 25.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Walker Kessler is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Jordan Clarkson is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Markkanen, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Kelly Olynyk and Kessler lead Utah on the defensive end, with Olynyk leading the team in steals by averaging 0.9 per game and Kessler in blocks, averaging 2.3 per contest.

