On Friday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .235.
  • Raleigh has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 21
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.