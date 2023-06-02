J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.P. Crawford (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 during his last games.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 14th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 60th.
