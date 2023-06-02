On Friday, J.P. Crawford (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.

Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 during his last games.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings