Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (35-20) against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 2.
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 23-17, a 57.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 249 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Luis Castillo vs Vince Velásquez
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Shohei Ohtani
