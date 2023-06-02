Ty France and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 7-3.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 23 of the 40 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.5%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 22-16 (57.9%).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-28-1).

The Mariners have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 12-12 9-9 20-17 20-19 9-7

