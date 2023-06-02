Mariners vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.
Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-120
|+100
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 7-3.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 23 of the 40 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.5%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 22-16 (57.9%).
- The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-28-1).
- The Mariners have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-15
|12-12
|9-9
|20-17
|20-19
|9-7
