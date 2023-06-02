How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners versus Texas Rangers game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 18th in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle is slugging .381, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (249 total).
- The Mariners' .307 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.168).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Castillo is aiming to record his third straight quality start in this game.
- Castillo will try to continue a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Vince Velásquez
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
