Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (29-27) on Friday, June 2, when they square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (35-20) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Mariners' matchup versus the Rangers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 40 times and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 23-17 (57.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 9-8 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 4th Win AL West +750 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.