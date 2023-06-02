Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Ford plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)
- Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Ford reached base via a hit in 18 of 49 games last season (36.7%), including multiple hits in 16.3% of those games (eight of them).
- He hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games last year (three of 49), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.315
|OBP
|.295
|.426
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/7
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|32
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (34.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (6.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Gray (5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2).
