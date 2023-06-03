A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A.J. Pollock -- hitting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .161 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (21.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.4%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (25.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.217
|.152
|OBP
|.269
|.286
|SLG
|.522
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
