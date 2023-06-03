Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 54 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .274 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), with at least two hits 12 times (22.2%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has an RBI in 21 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (21 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (76.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
