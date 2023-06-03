Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Justin Suh is atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to bet on Justin Suh at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished better than par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Suh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Suh has won one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Suh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Suh hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -3 272 1 17 2 3 $1.8M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

The past two times Suh played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Suh has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The previous time Suh competed in this event, in 2023, he ended up the champion.

The par-72 course measures 7,571 yards this week, 270 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Suh has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,307 yards, 264 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Suh shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Suh carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Suh had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Suh's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

In that most recent competition, Suh had a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Suh finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Suh finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

