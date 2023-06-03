Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and Seattle Mariners (29-28) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.
Andrew Heaney (4-3) will start for the Rangers in this matchup. The Mariners, however, have yet to list a starter.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Mariners have a 2-5-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).
- The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (249 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-best ERA (3.62) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 10
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
