Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Seattle has scored 249 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.62 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.166 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away - Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away - -

