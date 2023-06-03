Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 3
The Texas Rangers (36-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 21-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 10 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a .226 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.377) and 61 home runs.
- The Mariners have gone 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.