The Texas Rangers (36-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 21-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a .226 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.377) and 61 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

