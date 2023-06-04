Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .231.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (22 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi (7-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
