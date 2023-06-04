The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 56), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 56 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 26
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
